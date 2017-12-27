Fulton County Clerk of Courts receives commendation

Staff report

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver was recently presented with a commendation from the Ohio Clerk of Courts Association (OCCA) at the association’s annual conference, held in Columbus.

Zuver received the recognition for attending and participating in the Education Seminars and monthly educational opportunities offered by OCCA throughout 2017. The Honorable Justice Sharon Kennedy, of the Ohio Supreme Court, presented the certificate of commendation.

The OCCA offered seminars on a wide variety of clerk of courts related topics, including dispute resolution, ADA compliance for websites, Ohio ethics laws, public records training by the State Auditor’s office, Sovereign Citizens by the FBI and State Highway Patrol, and automobile titling issues presented by the State of Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

“The monthly education seminars held by the OCCA are an important resource for keeping on top of the constantly changing laws and procedures my staff and I need to know in both our legal and auto title offices,” Zuver said. “My goal is to offer the best service possible to the residents of Fulton County, and these classes are an essential part of helping me and my staff to do that.”

The seminars are held in conjunction with the OCCA monthly meetings. The OCCA began in 1940 as a forum the clerks from all 88 counties to exchange ideas and compare programs, and to exercise influence in legislation that affects the office.