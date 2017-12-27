COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Jennifer L. Kellie, Toledo, vs. Martin W. Kellie, Swanton, dissolution of marriage without children.

Lauren H. Lindemann, Fayette, vs. Grant L. Reinking, Fayette, other civil.

Don Patterson, Holland, Ohio, vs. Blake Westmeyer, Delta, other civil.

Lori Stutesman, Wauseon, vs. Gregory Stutesman, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage with children.

Amerifirst Financial Corp., Kalamazoo, Mich., vs. Carrie Jo Mull, Wauseon, foreclosure.

Cavalry SPV I LLC, Valhalla, N.Y., vs. Suzanne Gebhart, Wauseon, other civil.

U.S. Bank Trust, Oklahoma City, Okla., vs. Becky Hayden, Swanton, foreclosure.

Barbara J. Siatu’u , Troy, Ohio, vs. no name given, Troy, Ohio, worker’s compensation.

Western District Court

Brandon M. Connolly, Defiance, speed, $125.

Justin N. Jones, Pettisville, red light, $125.

Andrew G. Leininger, Lyons, safety belt, $81.

Kenneth F. Hummer, Napoleon, speed, $190.

James A. Kidd, Wauseon, safety belt, $81.

David Mitchey, Metamora, speed, $125.

Rachel E. Fritz, Archbold, speed, $188.

Mark L. Holsopple, Archbold, stop sign, $125.

Ashley N. Nawrocki, Napoleon, safety belt, $81.

Kevin Bostelman, Fayette, driving through construction zone, $125.

Joy R. Sexton, Wauseon, driving through construction zone, $125.

Brian D. Smith, Swanton, speed, $165.

Stephan F. Mattin, Delta, speed, $135.

Gwen A. Murry, Wauseon, speed, $135.

Pete W. Grime, Archbold, safety belt, $81.

Kim A. Cogswell, Montpelier, speed, $125.

Ryan Boulton, Archbold, speed, $135.

Melinda R. Wyse, Wauseon, speed, $190.

Cheryl A. Mattin, Fayette, failure to control, $190.

Veronica Rangel, Archbold, speed, $190.

Melissa B. Costa, Sylvania, speed, $135.

Arnold Grime, Archbold, speed, $190.

Jo D. Aeschliman, Wauseon, speed, $125.

John M. Pupas, Metamora, speed, $125.

Joshua D. Parsons, Wauseon, possession of marijuana, $155.

Daniel J. Cook, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $155.

Jonathan Buehrer, Archbold, failure to reinstate, $188.

Andrew T. Hatzer, Wauseon, possession of marijuana, $153, no consumption or possession of alcohol or drugs for one year, no violations of law for one year.

Natalie M. Vasquez, Archbold, speed, $188.

Matthew A. Huner, Fayette, speed, failure to reinstate, $449.

Whitney N. Weber, Montpelier, speed, $125.

James R. Jagodzinski Jr., Wauseon, failure to confine dog, $128.

Nathan A. Shaffer, Holland, Ohio, hunting on private property wihout permission, $333, 30 hours community service, no violations of law for two years.

Michael S. Stuber, Wauseon, stop sign, $190.

Natalie M. Vasquez, Archbold, unlicensed person operating motor vehicle, $163.

Andrew M. Moreno, Archbold, no driver’s license, $276.

Eric J. Makula, Delta, speed, $125.

Zachary C. Schlosser, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $338, no violations of law for one year.

Eli M. Wright, Wauseon, speed, $125.

Rosa I. Reyes, Wauseon, no driver’s license, expired registration.

Marriage Licenses

Brian M. Phillips, 52, Saint Johns, Mich., fruit grower, and Gregg A. Smyth, 42, Saint Johns, Mich., flight attendant.

Real Estate Transfers

Kyle and Erica Volkman to Edward Ceci and Ashley D. Wurns, 318 E. Chestnut St., Wauseon, $97,500.

Craig C. and Brenda K. Jacob to Michael and April Tanner, County Road F, Swanton, $37,000.

Vicki L. Mull to Ana M. Williams, 206 Christine Drive, Archbold, $78,000.

Pamela S. Sauder, trustee, to Josephine K. Avina, trustee, 4980 County Road 20, Archbold, $285,000.

Jr. and Mary S. Grieser, trustees, to John and Debra D. Siegel, 281 Cherry St., Wauseon, $71,000.

Kathleen K. Sevenich to Douglas C. and Deborah A. Desgrange, 704 Hickory Lane, Delta, $205,000.

Gregory R. Young to Gerald T. and Wendy L. Garczynski, 2401 County Road 4-1, Swanton, $260,000.

Jason S. Kinsman, successor trustee, to J and M Jones LLC, 424 Main St., Delta, $120,000.

Kenneth G. Coopshaw and Linda York to Jason C. Vargyas, 13291 County Road 14-2, Wauseon, $145,000.