Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Thursday, Dec. 28: Goulash, summer squash, tossed salad, fruit crisp.

Friday, Dec. 29: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, green and wax beans, fresh fruit, pie.

Monday, Jan. 1: Closed New Year’s Day.

Tuesday, Jan. 2: Pub burgers, oven fries, baked beans, orange segments.

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, Dec. 28: 9:45 a.m., Extended Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m. Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym.

Friday, Dec. 29: 10:30 a.m., Golden Drummers, gym; 11 a.m., Games; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Card Party; Hand & Foot, Bingo room.

Tuesday, Jan. 2: 10 a.m., Food & Fitness; 11 a.m., What’s In The Bag?; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m. Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym. NO choir practice.

COUNTY

HC3

Health Choices Caring Communities, Tuesday, Jan. 9, noon, Fulton County Administration Building second floor conference room, 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. For information, contact Beth Thomas, 419-337-0915.

WAUSEON

SAL Breakfast

Sons of the American Legion Breakfast, Saturday, Jan. 6, 7:30-11 a.m., American Legion Post #265, 1105 N. Shoop Ave. All-you-can-eat pancakes, French toast, eggs to order. On the buffet: scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, and toast. Coffee, milk, orange juice. $8.50/adults; $5/ ages 8-12; under 8 free. Veterans and anyone over 65 years old/$6.

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave.

Life Beyond Today

Monday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church Pope John XXIII Room, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. Non-denominational bereavement group for grief-related issues. For information, call 419-337-2322 or Karen at 419-460-1860.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6:30 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. Christmas Week – no meal.

ARCHBOLD

Parkinson’s Support Group

Tuesday, Jan. 2, 1 p.m., St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 203 S. Defiance St. Open to those with Parkinson’s and similar neurological diseases, their caregivers, family, and friends. For information, call Bonnie Lauber, 419-445-9516.

Caregivers Support Group

Third Wednesday of each month, 10 a.m., St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 203 S. Defiance St. Open to the public. For information, call Bonnie Lauber, 419-445-9516.

DELTA

Genealogy Society

Fulton County chapter of Ohio Genealogy Society, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St. Speakers, a program, and research tips. Public welcome.

Behavior Health services

Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio is offering Behavior Health services at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., including professional counseling for adults and children, marriage and family resources, substance abuse recovery from alcohol and drug addiction, and serious and persistent mental illness. For information, call 419-267-5528.

SWANTON

The Swanton bloodmobile is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8, noon-6 p.m. at Swanton Alliance Church Epic Center, 124 N. Main St. Whole blood donors eligible who haven’t donated since Nov. 13. Red donors eligible who haven’t donated since Sept. 18. Walk-ins welcome. For an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: SWANTONCOMMUNITY.

