2017: A look back

Fulton County in 2017 witnessed a brutal murder, college layoffs, the closings of landmark businesses, and questions over medical marijuana. But it also saw financial successes, expansions, and new appointments.

JANUARY

Jade Herzog, 41, who escaped from the Hillsdale County Jail, was apprehended by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office on New Year’s Day following a crime spree and pursuit that included ramming a Wauseon police vehicle that attempted to stop him.

Longtime Franklin Township trustee Jon Rupp was sworn in as a Fulton County Commissioner, succeeding Paul Barnaby.

Only two Fulton County municipalities reported growth since 2010: Delta, by 0.6 percent, and Swanton, by 5.3 percent.

Local school superintendents agreed that an Ohio Board of Education plan to replace the Ohio Graduation Test is moving too quickly.

Plans began to change landmark Swanton restaurant Schucker’s Seafood and Pasta into a Mail Pouch Saloon.

Another landmark retailer, The Candy Cane Christmas Shoppe in Archbold, closed its doors after 19 years in business.

Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner said the city has promise during the new year.

The Studio, a creative outlet of Triangular Processing, opened in Wauseon.

Wauseon City Council discussed implementing an emotional support program for police, fire, and emergency personnel.

Nine-year-old Brady Hohl, who suffered severe sight problems since birth, was gifted with a $15,000 headset enabling him to see.

Fulton County reported it would spend $616,000 on capital improvements this year.

The Wauseon Board of Education announced it would move from its 20-year location on Fulton Street.

FEBRUARY

The Village of Swanton proposed an income tax increase to 1.5 percent.

Northwest State Community College in Archbold announced plans to lay off up to a dozen employees due to a budget deficit.

NatureFresh Farms in Delta announced it would halt further construction of greenhouses until 2018 so it can concentrate on growing its hothouse tomatoes.

A woman was robbed in the parking lot of the Community Market in Delta.

The 43rd Annual Heart Radiothon took place at WMTR 96.1-FM in Archbold.

Gov. John Kasich’s proposed budget would decrease state funding for three Fulton County school districts.

A lack of quorum at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission reportedly could delay the NEXUS pipeline project.

Wauseon first grade student Ava Coronado died from a congenital heart condition after suffering from influenza A.

State senators Randy Gardner and Cliff Hite announced their intention to establish “Sierah’s Law,” a prospective violent offender registry in Ohio. It was named after Sierah Joughin, a murder victim in the county in 2016.

Fayette Local Schools begin a $2.1 million project to construct an athletic complex and add to a vocational building.

Archbold Fire Chief Andy Brodbeck retired after 40 years.

New Horizons Academy became a charter school.

MARCH

Swancreek Water District appealed a court decision denying a water expansion project the judge deemed illegal.

The Fulton County Board of DD sought a funding renewal and increase in the upcoming primary election.

Fulton County EMA Director Heather Kost resigned the position to take a job at the University of Michigan.

The Swanton and Evergreen High School Quiz Teams earned a spot at a national championship tournament.

Wauseon City Council banned smoking in its parks.

Toledo resident Jeshua Gilmore was sought for vehicle thefts and break-ins in Fulton County.

In relation to a Swanton-area staging yard project, Norfolk Southern Corporation and Swanton Township agreed the township would close Scott Road at the tracks and the railroad would pay the township $2 million.

James Ramey, accused of killing his son’s mother, Amanda Mangas, in her Delta home on March 14, then fleeing with their son and Mangas’s mother, was arrested in Indiana and extradited back to Ohio to face charges. His case was bound over to Fulton County Common Pleas Court. He was later indicted on 22 counts including murder and aggravated murder.

APRIL

A new state law required a “buffer” between motorists and bicyclists in traffic.

Evergreen Local Schools Athletic Director Timothy “T.J.” Rupp died in a traffic accident.

County libraries braced for more state funding cuts.

Beilharz Architects Inc. of Defiance was chosen to design the Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Board of Education building.

Five members of the Wauseon High School Speech and Debate Team qualified for the national tournament.

The 10th anniversary of a devastating downtown Wauseon fire that destroyed half a block of businesses was observed.

Pike-Delta-York students qualified for Destination Imagination Global Finals.

MAY

Wauseon extended a six-month moratorium on medical marijuana processes in the city to offer more time to develop policy on the matter.

The Fulton County Economic Development Corporation named ConAgra Foods in Archbold “Business of the Year.”

The Wauseon Public Library re-opened on Elm Street after months of renovations.

A local job recruiter said plenty of area jobs were available but, inexplicably, people weren’t pursuing them.

The Wauseon Board of Education approved the school district’s five-year forecast, and Treasurer Dave Fleming said finances should remain in the black.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency ordered the company building the Rover natural gas pipeline to pay $431,000 for water and air pollution violations in eastern Ohio.

Archbold and German Township officials sought common ground in fire service negotiations with a proposed 2-mill levy that would cover operations, maintenance and equipment purchase.

Plans for a proposed dog park in Wauseon were put on hold while registration and liability issues were discussed.

Wauseon city prosecutor Eric Nagel was appointed by Gov. John Kasich to replace Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Western District Court.

Proposed changes to the Ohio Turnpike would impact Fulton County interchanges.

Two additional classrooms were considered for Crestwood Elementary School in Swanton.

Kelvin Freeman became Fulton County’s new EMA Director.

German Township considered a proposal for a medical marijuana operation.

JUNE

Community-based Fulton County farmers markets struggled over a lack of vendor interest.

German Township placed its online checkbook on OhioCheckbook.com.

German Township residents gave the proposal for a medical marijuana operation a cool reception.

AIM Media Midwest purchased the Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise newspapers from Civitas Media.

The Fulton County Humane Society opened at a permanent location on County Road J.

Wauseon announced its new community pool will open Memorial Day 2018.

The 73rd Annual Reunion of the National Threshers Association was held at the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

Wauseon City Council passed the first of three votes to ban medical marijuana operations in the city.

The Evergreen Board of Education voted to install a synthetic turf athletic field.

The Fulton County Board of DD celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Kramer, the beloved therapy dog and mascot for Wauseon schools, died of cancer after serving the district for 10 years.