Read details of deed letters, recorder says

Fulton County Recorder Sandy Barber is recommending county residents read the details if they receive mail regarding a grant deed and property assessment profile. Barber said they are solicitations, not bills.

They are not endorsed or being offered by any government agency.

A solicitation received by some county residents offered a copy of their current grant deed and property assessment profile for $86.

You can obtain a copy of your deed at the Fulton County Recorders Office. One page is $2 and it is an additional $2 for each succeeding page. Most deeds are one page.

For questions or concerns, residents can contact the Recorder’s office at 419-337-9232.