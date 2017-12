SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Dec. 14

11:59 a.m., 3244 Circle Drive Suite C, Swancreek Twp., assault.

12:58 p.m., 8225 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., M Star Motel, larceny.

2:37 p.m., County Road AC at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

2:40 p.m., 16146 County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., domestic trouble.

3:09 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, larceny.

4:15 p.m., 14645 County Road AC, Clinton Twp., hit-skip accident.

4:58 p.m., 500 S. Madison St., Delta, Kigar Realty & Auction, possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

8:09 p.m., 6670 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Dollar General, larceny.

11:31 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road H, Franklin Twp., disabled vehicle.

Friday, Dec. 15

12:43 a.m., 5825 State Highway 109, York Twp., Barnes Funeral Chapel, accident with property damage.

3:47 a.m., 11040 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

3:47 a.m., 11120 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., breaking and entering.

6:55 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 20, German Twp., accident with property damage.

11 a.m., 3293 County Road 10, York Twp., Shafer’s Truck Sales, civil matter.

11:52 a.m., 15394 County Road C, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

1:48 p.m., 4549 County Road E #14, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

4:27 p.m., 7800 State Highway 109, York Twp., Fulton County Processing, hit-skip accident.

7:12 p.m., County Road 24 at County Road B, German Twp., accident with property damage.

Saturday, Dec. 16

2:34 a.m., County Road K at County Road 4, Fulton Twp., hit-skip accident.

1:37 p.m., 3108 Circle Drive, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

6:41 p.m., County Road D at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.

7:15 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 11, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

8 p.m., 1078 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., attempted burglary.

8:32 p.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20A, York Twp., accident with property damage.

9:27 p.m., 15119 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., larceny.

9:47 p.m., 906 Fernwood Ave., Delta, possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

11:36 p.m., 1972 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

Sunday, Dec. 17

5:06 a.m., County Road C at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

10:11 a.m., 5752 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

10:58 a.m., 2755 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

1:31 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #116, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

3:15 p.m., 6957 County Road M, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

6:15 p.m., County Road S at County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

8:56 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #12, Delta, 911 hang-up.

11:01 p.m., 2780 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

11:43 p.m., 4549 County Road E #27, Swancreek Twp., unwanted subject.

Monday, Dec. 18

6:52 a.m., County Road B at County Road 24, German Twp., accident with property.

11:39 a.m., 5181 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

2:24 p.m., County Road B at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

3:50 p.m., 16280 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

4:51 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, harassment.

5:09 p.m., 9064 County Road S, Royalton Twp., suspicious activity.

6:08 p.m., 3402 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

6:21 p.m.,U.S. 20 at County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

6:57 p.m., 8198 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Blue Ribbon Diner, suspicious vehicle.

10:28 p.m., 14298 State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., check on welfare.

10:50 p.m., 13808 County Road L, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

6:50 a.m., County Road 7 at County Road J, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

9:16 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, civil matter.

1:21 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #30, Fulton Twp., harassment.

1:30 p.m., 8110 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Hi-Miler, unwanted subject.

3:23 p.m., 8793 County Road 11, Dover Twp., unruly juvenile.

3:24 p.m., 2855 County Road 4-1, Swancreek Twp., gunshot.

3:59 p.m., 2526 County Roads 11, York Twp., criminal mischief.

6:19 p.m., 11028 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., investigate complaint.

6:25 p.m., 1612 County Road 12, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

7:50 p.m., 8813 County Road 9-2, Pike Twp., harassment.

8:15 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road K, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

10:24 a.m., 15976 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., unwanted subject.

11:52 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 11, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

2:37 p.m., 4549 County Road E #4, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

4:37 p.m., 1150 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

Thursday, Dec. 21

7:21 a.m., 6871 Enterprise Drive, Swancreek Twp., USA Propane, accident with property damage.