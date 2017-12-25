WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Thursday, Dec. 14

8:24 a.m., 1297 N. Shoop Ave., Wagner Motors, accident with property damage.

12:16 p.m., 225 W. Linfoot St., neighbor trouble.

12:32 p.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, check on welfare.

2:16 p.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, lost item.

2:22 p.m., E. Oak Street at Madison Street, investigate complaint.

3:57 p.m., 540 Enterprise Ave., suspicious person.

6:33 p.m., 840 W. Elm St., fight.

Friday, Dec. 15

1:22 a.m., 115 W. Leggett St., animal call.

7 a.m., 610 E. Linfoot St., investigate complaint.

8 p.m., 555 W. Linfoot St., IAC, suicidal threats.

11:35 p.m., 1290 N. Shoop Ave. #1, lost item.

Saturday, Dec. 16

7:07 a.m., 555 W. Linfoot St., IAC, injury accident.

9:07 a.m., 783 Fairway Lane Unit A, investigate complaint.

12:03 p.m., 247 Monroe St., animal call.

12:13 p.m., 1462 N. Shoop Ave., Taco Bell, accident with property damage.

1:38 p.m., 318 Monroe St., accident with property damage.

3:59 p.m., 208 Madison St., animal call.

6:01 p.m., 104 W. Chestnut Court, check on welfare.

7:19 p.m., 546 Third St., animal call.

11:02 p.m., 1400 block N. Shoop Avenue, disabled vehicle.

Sunday, Dec. 17

2:52 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, lost item.

12:05 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, set of keys found.

3:11 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, accident with property damage.

4:13 p.m., 300 block W. Leggett Street, animal call.

4:15 p.m., E. Walnut Street at N. Fulton Street, hit-skip accident.

4:18 p.m., 305 Barbara Drive, domestic trouble.

11:22 p.m., 607 Ottokee St., animal call.

11:59 p.m., 428 E. Chestnut St., loud noise.

Monday, Dec. 18

10:43 a.m., 230 Clinton St., investigate complaint.

1:15 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Elm Street, accident with property damage.

1:59 p.m., 1095 N. Shoop Ave., Ryan’s Restaurant, accident with property damage.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

8:20 a.m., 120 Birch St., check on welfare.

8:57 a.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, accident with property damage.

9:39 a.m., 200 block N. Shoop Avenue, disabled vehicle.

11:24 p.m. 840 Parkview St. Wauseon High School, fight.

2 p.m., 335 E. Walnut St., suicidal threats.

5:42 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, 911 hang-up.

6:47 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1006, domestic trouble.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

9:24 a.m., 1465 N. Shoop Ave., OneMain Financial, 911 hang-up.

9:48 a.m., Glenwood Avenue at Meadow Lane, juveniles.

9:51 a.m., 507 N. Fulton St., First Church of God, 911 hang-up.

12:37 p.m., 728 Fairway Drive #5, vandalism.

1:45 p.m., 701 S. Harvest Lane, animal call.

5:44 p.m., 259 Enterprise Ave., burglary.

8:54 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #34, check on welfare.