Blood donors needed

The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give more life to patients now and into the new year by giving blood or platelets.

Donations decline during the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day when busy holiday schedules cause regular donors to be less available to give and many blood drives may be canceled due to severe winter storms. Last year, nearly 64,000 fewer blood and platelet donations were given through the Red Cross during the seven weeks from Thanksgiving through the first week of January than the average during the rest of the year.

“By taking just about an hour of time today, you can help save someone’s life within a few weeks or even days of your donation,” said Christy Peters, external communications manager of the Red Cross Western Lake Erie Blood Services Region. “We’re asking donors to give now to help ensure blood is available when patients need it most.”

All blood types are needed this winter. Platelet donations are especially encouraged the first week of the new year, which is among the most difficult to collect enough platelets to meet patient needs. Donation appointments can be quickly and easily scheduled by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

As a special thank-you for taking the time to donate, those who come to give Dec. 21 through Jan. 7 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include: Monday, Jan. 8, noon-6 p.m., Swanton Alliance Church Epic Center, 124 N. Main St.; Tuesday, Jan. 9, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Ruihley Park Pavilion, 320 W. Holland St., Archbold;