Grand jury indicts 12 people

The Fulton County Grand Jury has considered the following indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Kevin R. Brown, 27, of Fayette was indicted on one count of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, one count of illegally manufacturing or processing explosives, and one count of possession of cocaine. On or about Nov. 22, 2017, he allegedly possessed a dangerous ordnance and manufactured or processed an explosive without possessing a license, certificate or permit to do so from the fire marshal or a state fire official. He also allegedly possessed cocaine.

Augustine A. Chapa, 30, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of domestic violence. On or about Nov. 21, 2017, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

Nick M. Fonseca III, 47, of Fayette was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability. On or about Nov. 16, 2017, he allegedly possessed a firearm when he was not relieved from disability after having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense.

Neil Pl Rehbein, 34, of Toledo was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, one count of theft, and one count of theft of drugs. On or about Nov. 6, 2017, he allegedly stole a motor vehicle, a license plate, and a dangerous drug.

Antoine R. Bird Jr., 18, of Mishawaka, Ind., was indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property and one count of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer. On or about Dec. 2, 2017, he allegedly received, retained or disposed of a motor vehicle and a firearm that he knew or had reasonable cause to believe had been stolen. He also allegedly failed to stop his motor vehicle after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer, allegedly causing a substantial risk or serious physical harm to persons or property.

Eric D. Houston, 19, of South Bend, Ind., was indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property. On or about Dec. 2, 2017, he allegedly received, retained or disposed of a motor vehicle and a firearm that he knew or had reasonable cause to believe had been stolen.

Emily A. Cooper, 31, of Hamburg, Pa., was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine. On or about Dec. 6, 2017, she allegedly possessed cocaine.

Seth M. Okuley, 20, of Wauseon was indicted on two counts of vandalism. On or about Nov. 29, 2017, he allegedly caused serious physical harm to property owned by a governmental entity.

Alex B. St. John, 29, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of domestic violence. On or about Nov. 23, 2017, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

Aaron A. Bowers, 25, of Archbold was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence. On or about Sept. 5, 2017, he allegedly presented a false item with purpose to mislead a public official to corrupt the outcome of an official proceeding or investigation.

Sara J. Weber, 34, of Delta was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence. On or about Oct. 11, 2017, she allegedly presented a false item with purpose to mislead a public official to corrupt the outcome of an official proceeding or investigation.

Melissa S. Bellman, 33, of Defiance was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence. On or about Oct. 6, 2017, she allegedly presented a false item with purpose to mislead a public official to corrupt the outcome of an official proceeding or investigation.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.