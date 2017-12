HEALTH INSPECTIONS

ARCHBOLD

Archbold Middle School

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Non-commercial equipment.

Archbold High School

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Person in charge had no Level 2 food safety certification.

Subway Restaurant

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Food debris under shelves in walk-in cooler.

Homestead Bulk Foods

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Non-commercial equipment.

Marco’s Pizza

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Debris on bottom of of Pepsi refrigerator unit.

Toledo 76

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Dust particles around fan grates and ceiling, residue on milk holders, both in walk-in cooler.

Rite-Aid Pharmacy

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Dirt and debris build-up in back storage room.

No violations: Mom’s Diner, Circle K, Imagination Center, Archbold Elementary School, and vending for: Arrow Tru-Line, Sanoh America, Sauder Forcecraft Middle, Sauder Corporate, Sauder Maintenance and Engineering, Con Agra, EDC Main, Sauder Brushcreek, Sauder Myers Road, Archbold Container, Sauder Street, Sauder Door, Erie Distribution Center, Sauder Church Furniture, Sauder Hardware, Bil-Jax, Lynx.

DELTA

All God’s Children Daycare Center

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Non-commercial equipment.

No violations: Lassus Handy Dandy, Fulton County Processing, NatureFresh (vending).

FAYETTE

U.S. 20 Main Stop

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Person in charge had no Level 2 food safety certification.

No violations: Fayette Schools, TRW (vending).

METAMORA

Evergreen High School

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Heavy lime build-up under dishwashing machine.

Parker-Hannifin (vending)

Build-up of sugar on bottom of coffee machine.

No violations: Evergreen Middle School, Evergreen Elementary School.

SWANTON

Assumption Express

Critical: None.

Non-critical: No lid on toilet tank in restroom.

WAUSEON

Circle K, Fulton Street

Critical: Milk in cappuccino machine not at appropriate temperature; glove, fork, and soap container observed in handwash sink.

Non-critical: Build-up on splash guard of F’real machiine; coffee spill on cupboard underneath coffee machine.

Circle K, Shoop Avenue

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Dirt and debris build-up around Dumpster, storage area under refrigerator, and in walk-in cooler.

The Brown Bag Market

Critical: None.

Non-critical: Person in charge had no Level 2 food safety certification.

KFC/A&W

Critical: Mildew build-up on customer ice chute and pop dispenser area.

Non-critical: No one available with Level 2 food safety certification; food debris on mixer and inside of warmers; flour and debris build-up on shelves along main prep line; utility sink faucet leaking; covering around walk-in coolers in disrepair; food debris under shelving, in walk-in coolers, and on walls by chicken prep area; dust build-up on most exhaust vents throughout kitchen.

Follow-up: Progress made in cleaning and repairing.

IAC #1 (vending)

Build-up in bottom of coffee machine.

IAC #3 (vending)

Residue in coffee machine.

No violations: Turnpike Shell, Wauseon Middle School, Tano’s Pizza, Wauseon High School, Kolb & Son, Healthy Spot, Wauseon Primary School, and vending for: Kinetico, Haas Door, IAC #4, Wauseon Machine & Manufacturing #1, Wauseon Machine & Manufacturing #3, Multi-Cast.