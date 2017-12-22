Fulton County 4-H recognizes advisors, volunteers

Each year the Fulton County 4-H Program recognizes the volunteers/advisors of the program for their contributions and years of service to 4-H.

Special recognition is awarded for those individuals who exemplify the qualities and support of the program or have gone above and beyond.

Friends of 4-H: Fulton County Sportsmen Club, which has provided the youth of Fulton County opportunities for learning and participating in shooting sports. Each spring, they host a kids’ Fun Day in which youth can shoot rifles and participate in archery and outdoor wildlife events at no cost.

This year, the club also hosted three Introduction to Youth archery clinics allowing youth to experience the sport in a safe and helpful environment. It has also have been instrumental in the success of the Hoppin N’ Trottin 4-H Club’s shooting sports program, and has opened its doors to the annual Top Shot Competition. a six-event competition attracting youth from across northwest Ohio.

Outstanding Alumni:

Chris Kirkum. Chris always had a love for animals and for helping other people, but 4-H gave him a way to express those things in a concrete way. Chris began taking various animal projects such as; feeder calves, dairy steers, pygmy goats and sheep. Since taking that first market lamb in 4-H, Chris has bred and raised both breeding and market lambs.

As a member of both the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association and the American Sheep Industry Association, Chris is continually learning about the latest developments in the in the sheep industry and trying to improve the quality of his breeding program. The mission of Kirkum Club Lambs is to provide 4-Her’s with the opportunity to learn life skills such as responsibility, organization, and leadership by providing sound education and quality club lambs at a reasonable price.

Chris’s other accomplishments include: his 16th year as a 4-H advisor for the Roamin Country Raisers 4-H Club; organizing and teaching the annual Fulton County Sheep Clinic for first year 4-Her’s taking lambs or sheep breeding for the first time; organizing a Lamb Essay Contest, in which the winner receives a free lamb from Kirkum Club Lambs. and being an active member of the Fulton County/American Red Cross Disaster Action team.

Kaitlin Ruetz

Kaitlin was a nine-year 4-H member, two years with Fulton 4-H Connections and seven years with the Gainers and Leaders 4-H Club. Kaitlin was very active while in 4-H, taking a variety of different projects, such as Equine Reproduction and Genetics, Dog Showmanship, Boer, Dairy and Market goats, Veterinary Science, and Genealogy. She also served as a 4-H Camp counselor several years, and held the title of “4-H Queen” in 2013. She had the honor of being selected “Jr. Fair Queen,” and served two years as “Caprine Queen.” This is her third year as a 4-H volunteer/advisor for the Gainers and Leaders 4-H Club from Metamora.

Last May, Kaitlin was hired as the OSU Extension Summer Program Assistant in the Fulton County office. The first month and a half, Kaitlin helped conduct the 4-H program by assisting Jill Stechschulte get ready for 4-H Camp. In July, Kaitlin took on a completely new set of responsibilities without hesitation. Kaitlin showed extreme leadership in this role, and has gone above and beyond her expected duties. She returns to college in January.

Advisors’ years of service: Five years – Taylor Armstrong, Danielle Baker, Brandy Bates, Stephanie Kirkum, Taylor Kruse, Lori Puehler, Lorrie Ricker, Robert Sintobin, Mark Strain, Rebecca Strauss, Samantha Wanemacher; 10 years – John Alexander, Sarah Alexander, Tabitha Bergstedt, Alyssa Bratton, Kisha Genter, Melissa O’Neil, Karen Pennington, Kylie Reckner; 15 years – Kyle Link, Bridgett Miller; 20 years – Jean Kovar, Terry Kovar, Brittanie Ledyard, Shelly Morrin, Pat Schroeder, Christina Seiler; 25 years – Denny Reckner, Terra Reigsecker, Peggy Smith, Jon Strauss; 35 years – Herb Harris.

All Outstanding Community Service Clubs: 4-H Gainers and Leaders, Jenny Herr; Blue Ribbon Raisers, Peggy Smith; Clinton Doodle Bugs, Joe Miller; Country Achievers, Kim Krieger; Country Club 4-H, Jean Kovar; Countryside Clovers, Jackie Ballmer; Delta Boosters, Tricia Fahrer; Delta Country Gals and Guys, Michelle Savage; Fulton 4-H Connection, Pat Schroeder; Goats and “Udder” Things, Linda Bollinger; Hoppin’ N’ Trottin’, Kim Baker; Nifty 4-H’ers, Joan Rubel; Pettisville Ever-Ready, Peggy Kruse; Pike Kountry Kids, Cindy Harris; Pike XL, Jim Savage; Roamin Country Raisers, Etc., Ann Kirkum and Shelly Morrin

All Honor Clubs: 4-H Gainers and Leaders, Jenny Herr; Country Achievers, Kim Krieger; Fulton 4-H Connection, Pat Schroeder; Goats and “Udder” Things, Linda Bollinger; Hoppin’ N’ Trottin’, Kim Baker; Nifty 4-H’ers, Joan Rubel; Roamin Country Raisers, Etc., Ann Kirkum & Shelly Morrin

Fulton County FFA Outstanding Community Service winners include – front, from left – Cindy Harris, Linda Bollinger, Peggy Kruse, Jen Herr – back, from left – Kim Baker, Jean Kovar, Stephanie Kirkum, and Jim Savage. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/12/web1_Community-Service-Clubs.jpg Fulton County FFA Outstanding Community Service winners include – front, from left – Cindy Harris, Linda Bollinger, Peggy Kruse, Jen Herr – back, from left – Kim Baker, Jean Kovar, Stephanie Kirkum, and Jim Savage. Recognized for 20 years of service were, from left, Brittanie Ledyard, Terry Kovar and Jean Kovar. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/12/web1_20-years-4H.jpg Recognized for 20 years of service were, from left, Brittanie Ledyard, Terry Kovar and Jean Kovar. Herb Harris was recognized for 35 years of service. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/12/web1_35-Year-Harris.jpg Herb Harris was recognized for 35 years of service. Fulton County Sportsmen Club, represented by Greg and Jerri Ruger, were recognized as a Friend of 4-H. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/12/web1_Friend-of-4-H.jpg Fulton County Sportsmen Club, represented by Greg and Jerri Ruger, were recognized as a Friend of 4-H. Chris Kirkum and Kaitlin Ruetz were honored as outstanding alumni. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/12/web1_Outstanding-Alumni.jpg Chris Kirkum and Kaitlin Ruetz were honored as outstanding alumni.