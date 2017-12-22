Mr. and Mrs. Claus visit FCCC

Four County Career Center’s Preschool/Childcare Center students presented their annual Christmas program for parents and grandparents. The Early Childhood Education students work with the children as part of their lab experience. Shown during the program with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are – front, from left – Sylvie Zartman of Antwerp, Audrey Brywczynski of Whitehouse, Elowyn Custer of Wauseon, Brennan Vandock of Delta, Zachary Norden of Napoleon, Micah Helberg of Napoleon, Giuliana Zetter of Toledo, Isabella Schoonover of Defiance – back, from left – Malcolm Custer of Wauseon, Jordan Inkrott of Delta, Santa Claus, Stryker Oyer of Napoleon, Jayden Elmer of Helena, and Zane Reed of Napoleon. Mrs. Claus is standing in back. The preschool is run under the direction of Early Childhood Education instructor Susan Myers, along with preschool staff person Katelyn Flanary and education aide Jennifer Hutchison.

