New Extension Educator

The Ohio State University Fulton County Extension Office announces Kayla Miller as the 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator. Kayla was a 10-year member and four-year advisor for Fulton County 4-H and was very active in the dog program, 4-H camp, and other 4-H teen leadership activities. Kayla graduated from Delta High School in 2010, earned her Bachelor of Science in Adolescent Young Adult Education from Bowling Green State University in 2014, and earned her Masters of Science in Agricultural Engineering from Ohio State University in 2017. She completed the Knauss Marine Policy Fellowship in Washington, D.C. with U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

