ADAMhs Board members attend first meeting

Three board members attended their first meeting of the Four County ADAMhs Board on Thursday. The new members are Karen Bleeks of West Unity, Marcia Mohre of Edon and Debra Bowman of Wauseon.

Bleeks was appointed by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to a four-year term that expires June 30, 2021. While a licensed counselor, she worked for several local providers. Currently, she is a tech prep consultant for the University of Toledo.

Mohre was appointed by the Williams County Commissioners to a four-year term expiring June 30, 2021. She holds an MBA from Defiance College and is a volunteer at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee.

Bowman was appointed by the Fulton County commissioners to fill an unexpired vacancy that ends June 30, 2018. A nurse for more than 20 years, she has worked at the Fulton County Health Center for the last 10 years. She is scheduled to receive her master’s degree of nursing this month. Bowman is currently the president of the Seagate chapter of the Emergency Nurses Association.

During the meeting, the board approved a $48,000 contract with A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health that must be spent during the current fiscal year on recovery housing.

The funding is a one year grant from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. As such, the grant stipulates the money be spent on costs associated with housing for individuals who are recovering from alcohol or drug addiction. It can be used for costs such as rent, utilities, furnishings and recovery housing staff.

A Renewed Mind currently operates transitional or recovery housing at Upton Heights Apartments in Defiance as well as the Wauseon Recovery House for women. According to ADAMhs Board CEO Les McCaslin, it’s expected that the grant will be used to support clients living at those locations.