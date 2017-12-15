Suspect in Fulton County break-ins arrested

A breaking and entering suspect was arrested early Friday morning, according to Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller. The sheriff reported that Eric T. Royer, 44, of Toledo, was arrested on charges of breaking and entering, criminal trespassing, and possession of criminal tools.

While on routine patrol, deputies located Royer in the area of previous break-ins. During the investigation, evidence led deputies to arrest Royer, according to Miller.

Royer is currently incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

The investigation continues with more charges possible, according to authorities. Sheriff Miller also reminded residents to remain vigilant and call in suspicious activity and vehicles.