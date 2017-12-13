Evergreen quiz team headed to national tournament

The high school quiz team was commended by the Evergreen Board of Education at its meeting on Monday. The quiz team qualified for the national competition again this year.

The board also approved the trip to the national competition for 13 team members. Advisor Bill Blanchong and other school chaperones will attend the National Academic Quiz Bowl Tournament in Chicago. They will depart on April 27 and return to the district on April 29.

Also at the meeting, it was announced the Ohio State Board of Education recently granted Evergreen Middle School with the 2016-17 Momentum Award. This award is for schools receiving all A’s on Value-Added measures on Ohio’s school report cards. This is the second year in a row that Evergreen Middle School has received this award.

The Board of Education received a thank you letter from the American Red Cross for a 2017 Hurricane Relief donation. The Evergreen Middle School Student Council organized a Penny War that raised $1,829.13 for this cause.

Other business

• A five-year agreement between the district and the Dwight Schar College of Education at Ashland University was approved for student teaching.

• The Board’s Annual Organizational Meeting will be held on Jan. 8 at 6:45 p.m. in the Loren Pennington Learning Center, with the regular January meeting to follow. Denise Leu will be president pro tempore at the January meeting until a president is elected.

• The Board approved a resolution declaring it necessary to levy a tax in excess of the 10-mill limitation for the benefit of the Evergreen Community Library, certified to generate $92,628 in the first year.

• A tentative 2018-19 school calendar was discussed. It included a first day for students of Aug. 15 and a last day of May 23. The final calendar will be approved at a future meeting.

• The board approved donations, including $800 from Fulton County Pork Producers to Evergreen FFA; $500 from Brandon Donahue to the Donahue Family Scholarship Fund; $500 from Vicky Wiseman to the contributions and donations for artificial turf project fund; $400 from Fulton County Pork Producers to Evergreen Family Consumer Sciences food program; and $50 from Michael Pappas to Students Against Destructive Decisions for the Red Ribbon landscaping project at the high school entrances.