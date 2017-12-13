Worley murder trial just over a month away

Another pretrial hearing was held Monday as the trial date for James Worley nears. Worley, 58, of Delta, is accused of kidnapping and murdering Sierah Joughin of Metamora in July of 2016.

The hearing this week included information on potential jurors and cell phone/ cell tower information.

Joughin had been on a ride July 19, 2016, with her boyfriend, Joshuah Kolasinski. The couple parted ways during the ride to return to their homes, but Joughin was not seen again and was reported missing.

She was last spotted riding at the intersection of County Road 6 and County Road S. The University of Toledo student’s bicycle was later found at the edge of a cornfield on County Road 6, and signs of a struggle were present.

Joughin’s body was discovered three days later in a shallow grave on County Road 7, not far from the site of her disappearance.

Worley has been charged under a 19-count indictment with two counts each of aggravated murder with a death penalty specification, murder, felonious assault, abduction, aggravated robbery, and having weapons while under disability; four counts of kidnapping; and one count each of gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and possessing criminal tools.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts Sept. 8, and remains in custody without bond at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker. His trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 16, 2018.