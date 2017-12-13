Nominations sought for Senior Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS – Each year, the Ohio Department of Aging honors outstanding older Ohioans with induction into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. The hall honors current or long-time Ohio residents age 60 and older who have made and continue to make a lasting impact on their professions, their vocations or their communities. Visit www.aging.ohio.gov/halloffame to learn more and access the nomination form.

“Inductees to the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame continue to grow, thrive and contribute throughout their lives,” said Stephanie M. Loucka, director of the department. “Their drive, dedication, ingenuity, kindness and compassion have truly made their communities and our state stronger. Their values and their accomplishments make them examples for all of us to emulate.”

Past inductees have included business and industry leaders, advocates, community planners, educators, scientists, health care professionals, volunteers, artists, entertainers, athletes and more. Nominees are evaluated on the scope and impact of their contributions begun or continued after age 60. Nominees must be native-born Ohioans or have been residents of the state for at least 10 years. Posthumous nominations are accepted.

Induction is held each May as the state and nation celebrate Older Americans Month. Those selected for the Hall of Fame will join more than 450 older Ohioans inducted into the hall since its inception in 1978. While nominations are accepted year-round, nominations must be received by January 31, 2018, to be considered for induction in 2018.

Learn more, access the nomination form and view past inductees at www.aging.ohio.gov/halloffame.