County losing EMA director

Only seven months after taking office, Fulton County’s Emergency Management Agency director has announced his departure from the position.

Kelvin Freeman will leave the office Dec. 29, according to Todd Grisier, the county’s EMA Board president. Freeman has been hired as the emergency management coordinator at Bowling Green State University.

He was hired as the county’s EMA director last May at an annual salary of $57,000, replacing longtime director Heather Kost. He had previously worked as emergency response coordinator for the Henry County General Health District, and as a regional planning consultant with the North Carolina Division of Public Health.

Grisier said the county is worse for losing Freeman. “We certainly, as a committee, are disappointed,” he said of the EMA board. “He did a marvelous job at the state level.”

He said Fulton County is highly regarded by state EMA officials because of the interaction Freeman had with he state. “He did a fantastic job. We’re really sad to see him go.”

Fulton County Commissioner Bill Rufenacht, who serves on the EMA board, echoed those sentiments. “This definitely is disappointing. Kelvin was doing a good job. It’s sad to lose him.”

Freeman, who lives in Toledo, said a press release about his departure is forthcoming. He said the move is for personal reasons, and declined to comment further.

Rufenacht said Freeman had planned to move to Fulton County before receiving his new position. He said his understanding is that Freeman wants to spend more time with his family.

The position will be advertised beginning this week. The EMA board will collect resumes for two weeks, then begin the interviewing process. Rufenacht said a new EMA director should be in office by early February.

“The board would like to see the position filled as soon as possible,” Grisier said.

Freeman http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/12/web1_freeman.jpg Freeman

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.