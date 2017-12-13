YAP elects 2018 leaders

Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals have elected their leaders for 2018.

Wes and Brandi Montgomery of Fayette County were elected chair couple; Dustin and Casey Converse of Union County were elected co-chairs; and Liza Musselman of Pickaway County was elected secretary.

Participants in the Young Agricultural Professionals program are 18-35, singles and married, who are interested in improving the business of agriculture, learning new ideas and developing leadership skills. The organization welcomes young Ohioans who farm or have other professional connections to Ohio’s agricultural industry.

The Montgomerys raise row crops with Wes’s grandfather, father, and brother. Wes is a past county Farm Bureau president. Brandi is the group’s current president and is the office manager in a local law firm.

The Converses have a beef cattle and small grain operation, and bale hay and straw. Dustin is a county Farm Bureau trustee and is a crop insurance adjuster and seed dealer. Casey owns and operates an insurance agency.

Musselman and her husband, Bennett, farm with his father and grandfather. Liza owns a photography business, and is active in Ohio Agri-Women and as a school volunteer.

The young leaders will help host the Young Ag Professionals Leadership Experience conference Feb. 2-3 at the Hyatt Regency in Columbus. The annual event features networking opportunities with young agriculturalists from across the state and educational sessions on small business planning, emerging ag careers, local foods, consumer communication, and social media, among others.

To learn more about the conference and the Young Ag Professionals program, visit experienceyap.com.