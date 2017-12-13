Grand opening planned for Oak Openings Pottery

Master Potter John Thies and his wife Tiffany Hyland will be holding a grand opening this weekend, December 16 and 17, of their new studio gallery, Oak Openings Pottery. It is located at 2520 County Road EF in between County Roads 2 and 3, just outside Swanton.

The opening is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and is perfectly timed for those last-minute Christmas shoppers looking for that unique and special gift.

Thies is a master potter with over 40 years in the ceramic field. He specializes in wood fired ceramics and the building and designing of wood fired kilns. His work has been showcased in galleries and shows throughout the United States and Europe. He is the designer of the first Manabigama kiln, and subsequently collaborated on the refined design in use today at the studio and over 100 locations across the globe; including sites in North America, Europe, India and New Zealand.

Hyland has been working with clay for over 10 years. She divides her time between managing the pottery, producing her own clay work, and her job as a Veterinarian at High Point Animal Hospital in Whitehouse.

The pair met when Thies, who spent most of his career in Maryland, was in Ohio to build a kiln at a workshop Hyland happened to be attending.

They later married and opened the Manabigama Pottery Center in 2010 in Bowling Green before deciding they preferred a more rural setting and relocating to Swancreek Township.

The gallery and workshop are tucked away behind their house and may be a bit difficult to find, however, it is definitely worth the effort to locate and visit. You can also visit their website at Manabigama.com for more information.

John Thies and Tiffany Hyland, cut the ribbon to open Oak Openings Pottery outside of Swanton. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/12/web1_OOPS9201712910129771.jpg John Thies and Tiffany Hyland, cut the ribbon to open Oak Openings Pottery outside of Swanton. Photo courtesy Swanton Chamber