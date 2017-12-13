Last week, Four County Career Center in Archbold hosted the annual Career Exploration Days for over 1,800 sophomores from the 22-member schools in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, and Williams counties. Each sophomore visited two career and technical programs and heard presentations about the programs from FCCC junior and senior students and instructors. The Career Exploration Day is an opportunity for sophomores to learn more about the programs to make decisions about attending the career center during their junior and seniors years of high school. Students can register to attend at www.fourcounty.net. Open House for parents and students will be held Monday, Jan. 8, from 5-7:30 p.m. Shown in the Interior Design lab are, back, Rose Corder of Archbold with, from left, Wauseon sophomores Laurel Garbers, Maggie Roelfsema, and Nicole Conine.

