Man sentenced for OVI in Fulton County Court

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Anderson R. Harris, 39, of Garfield Heights, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. On or about July 3, 2017, he operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

He was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: serve a mandatory 60 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; pay a mandatory fine of $1,500; successfully complete a drug/alcohol addiction program and any recommended aftercare treatment; and surrender his driver’s license for five years, with driving privileges after three years and restricted plates and an interlock system.

Failure to comply could result in 12 months in prison.