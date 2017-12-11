Delta Winterfest postponed until Saturday

Delta’s Winterfest, originally scheduled for last Saturday, has been moved to this coming Saturday due to weather. A Level 1 snow emergency was issued in Fulton County on Saturday, prompting the postponement.

The Delta Chamber of Commerce will present its inaugural Winterfest from 5-8 p.m. at Main and Monroe streets.

The festivities will begin with a village tree lighting ceremony. Chamber President Janelle DeBacker will flip the switch to turn on five lighted trees and the traditional Santa’s Cabin. Chamber board member Christina Churchill will read “The Night Before Christmas,” and local church members will provide caroling.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided by Barnes Funeral Chapel and Community Markets.

The village Christmas parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Adrian Street, then follow a route along Main, Madison, and Palmwood streets, ending on Wood Street. Lighted entries will include the Boy Scouts, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Delta police and fire departments, Sterlena the Cow, and a Pike-Delta-York school bus.

Following the parade, Santa Claus will visit Memorial Hall, 401 W. Main St., where photos will be available. American Legion Post #5939 will serve hot dogs, hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies.

Lindsay Willman, Chamber administrative assistant, said all county residents are invited.