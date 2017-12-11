OFBF awards Fulton County

The Fulton County Farm Bureau is among 20 farm bureaus that were honored for outstanding programming over the past year during the 99th annual Ohio Farm Bureau meeting held Dec. 6 – 8 in Columbus.

The county won an Achievement Award for its Ag Adventures program. The OFBF rated it excellent among local activities that support the bureau’s strategic efforts. Those include programs to strengthen the organization and build membership, affect public policy, and promote agriculture and enhance the organization’s relationship with its long-standing partner, Nationwide.

Additionally, Collaboration Awards were presented to groups of counties that worked together to create unique and effective programming.

The award applications were judged by volunteer Farm Bureau members, and counties were placed in four divisions based on the size of their membership.

“Every member in the county plays an important part in these programs’ success, from volunteering to serve on action teams and committees, to the planning of the various activities, to talking with neighbors about the issues that impact agriculture and how important it is for all of us to keep Farm Bureau and agriculture strong, said OFBF Executive Vice President Adam Sharp.