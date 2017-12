Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Tuesday, Dec. 12: Minestrone soup, egg salad sandwich, garden salad, tropical fruit salad.

Wednesday, Dec. 13: Lasagna, steamed cauliflower, Italian green beans, fresh grapes.

Thursday, Dec. 14: Ham loaf (low salt alternative, meatloaf), sweet potatoes, cole slaw, spiced apple sauce.

ACTIVITIES

Tuesday, Dec. 12: 10 a.m., Food & Fitness; 11 a.m., Concert by Senior Center Choir; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym. NO choir practice.

Wednesday, Dec. 13: 9:30 a.m., Gentle Movement, gym; 10:45 a.m., Golden Drummers, gym; 11 a.m., Piano music, Linda Burkholder; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Pepper, Bingo room.

Thursday, Dec. 14: Wear green today. 10:15 a.m., Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym.

COUNTY

Family First Council

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 8:30 a.m., Fulton County Health Department, 606 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. For information, call Karen Pennington, 410-337-0915.

PERI

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 1:30 p.m., Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon. Speaker: State Rep. Derek Merrin. January meeting will be general business meeting.

HC3 meeting

Healthy Choices Caring Communities, Tuesday, Dec. 12, noon, Fulton County Administration Building second floor conference room, 152 N. Fulton St., Wauseon. For information, contact Beth Thomas, 419-337-0915.

Amateur Radio Club

Fulton County Amateur Radio Club, Monday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., Fulton County Administration Building second floor conference room, 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. For information, call Brian, 419-822-5038.

HOPE

Helping Other Parents Experiencing Grief, Monday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., Fulton County Health Center meeting room, 725 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. Support group for sudden loss of a child including miscarriage and stillborn. For information, call 419-330-2757.

Safe Communities Coalition

Thursday, Dec. 21, 8:30 a.m., Fulton County Administration Building second floor conference room, 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. For information, call Rachel Kinsman or Karen Pennington at 419-337-0915.

WAUSEON

Bidding adieu

An open house wishing Doug and Cheryl Shaw, owners of Shaw Clothing, a happy retirement will be held Thursday, Dec. 14, 11 am.-4 p.m. Public welcome.

‘Name That Tune’

Saturday, Dec. 17, VFW #7424, 1133 N. Ottokee St. Get your team ready; $15 per person. For details, call 419-335-1301.

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6:30 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. Dec. 14: Wauseon Lions Club.

FISH

Free food distribution, Wednesday, Dec. 20, beginning 8:30 a.m. until gone, First Christian Church 129 E. Elm St. Availability based on need; proof of income and photo ID. For other available services, call 419-337-7342.

Christmas Cantata

A new Community Choir will present a Christmas Cantata at two Wauseon locations: First Church of God, 507 N. Fulton St., Sunday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m.; Christ United Methodist Church, 215 N. Fulton St., Sunday, Dec. 24, at 11 p.m. Invite family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors.

ARCHBOLD

Hope for Tomorrow

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 6:30-8 p.m., Community Health Professionals, 230 Westfield Drive. Bereavement group led by trained facilitator for all grief-related issues. For information, call 419-445-5128.

Caregivers Support Group

Third Wednesday of each month, 10 a.m., St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 203 S. Defiance St. Open to the public. For information, call Bonnie Lauber, 419-445-9516.

DELTA

Behavior Health services

Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio is offering Behavior Health services at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., including professional counseling for adults and children, marriage and family resources, substance abuse recovery from alcohol and drug addiction, and serious and persistent mental illness. For information, call 419-267-5528.

Genealogy Society

Fulton County Genealogical Society, Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St. Annual Christmas meeting. Members bring goodies; silent auction gifts; and games, including “Life Experiences Bingo.” Visitors welcome. Parking and entry in back. If school canceled for severe weather, meeting is canceled.

Email dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com to submit items electronically. For Tuesday editions, submit before Friday noon. For Thursday editions, submit before Monday noon. Include a phone number and name.