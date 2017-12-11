Four motorists cited during blitz

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office issued four citations during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz held Dec. 1-7. The citations were issued for two speed violations, one adult seat belt violation, and one marked lanes violation. Deputies made 25 traffic stops and also issued 22 warnings.

A traffic blitz is currently being conducted through Dec. 31 at various hours and in various locations throughout the county. Deputies will look for impaired drivers and violations associated with impaired driving.

Traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.