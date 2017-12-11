SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Nov. 30

1:18 p.m., 204 Cypress Drive, Swanton, assist other unit.

4:07 p.m., County Road B at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

6:03 p.m., County Road 24 at County Road T, Gorham Twp., accident wit property damage.

6:55 p.m., 12079 County Road 13, Chesterfield Twp., suicidal threats.

7:03 p.m., County Road 23 at U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

8:32 p.m., 13403 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., civil matter.

8:56 p.m., 11402 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., domestic trouble.

Friday, Dec. 1

11:10 a.m., 400 N. Park St. #10, Fayette, assist other unit.

12:01 p.m., 4549 County Road E #26, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

12:49 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, juveniles.

3:38 p.m., County Road T at County Road 21, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

5:20 p.m., County Road K at County Road 3, Fulton Twp., juveniles.

5:23 p.m., 17425 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

5:48 p.m., 12293 County Road F, York Twp., suspicious activity.

6:54 p.m., 12475 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

7:51 p.m., 23989 County Road F, German Twp., unruly juvenile.

Saturday, Dec. 2

1:54 a.m., 11637 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., Beulah United Methodist Church, suspicious vehicle.

4:21 a.m., 291 Commercial St., Pettisville, Pettisville Grain, suspicious vehicle.

4:45 a.m., 8887 County Road 14, Dover Twp., assist other unit.

5:26 a.m., 9967 U.S. 20A, York Twp., suspicious activity.

5:32 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 11, York Twp., injury accident.

9:04 a.m., 19480 State Highway 2, German Twp., Swanton Welding 2, injury accident.

10:38 a.m., 7834 County Road 17, Clinton Twp., larceny.

12:15 p.m., 10717 County Road U, Royalton Twp., suspicious activity.

4:42 p.m., 8198 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Blue Ribbon Diner, harassment.

5:20 p.m., 6430 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

5:57 p.m., 12399 County Road 13, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, suspicious activity.

6:37 p.m., County Road H at County Road 11, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

7:33 p.m., 12652 State Highway 66, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.

10:26 p.m., 13328 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., assault.

11:59 p.m., 310 W. Gamble Road #F47, Fayette, domestic trouble.

Sunday, Dec. 3

12:35 a.m., 26285 U.S. 20A, German Twp., accident with property damage.

12:44 a.m., County Road K at County Road 13, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:37 a.m., N. Hallett Avenue at Parkside Drive, Swanton, assault.

1:42 a.m., County Road D at County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

7:37 a.m., 3200 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

10:02 a.m., 4740 County Road 11, York Twp., criminal damaging.

11:17 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., K-9 Unit.

12:04 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road L, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

3:42 p.m., 12730 County Road L, Pike Twp., person with a gun.

4:53 p.m., 8777 County Road E, York Twp., investigate complaint.

5:20 p.m., 16450 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., animal call.

5:45 p.m., County Road E at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

6:43 p.m., 17842 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.

7:14 p.m., 11402 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., keep the peace.

7:34 p.m., 8913 County Road 11, Pike Twp., domestic violence.

Monday, Dec. 4

12:27 a.m., 13241 County Road E, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

8:49 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #23, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

8:58 a.m., 12484 County Road L, Pike Twp., All Seasons Tree Care, keep the peace.

10:16 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, investigate complaint.

11:34 a.m., 205 N. Adrian St., Lyons, assist other unit.

12:41 p.m., 205 N. Adrian St., Lyons, unruly juvenile.

3:15 p.m., 18671 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., domestic trouble.

4:20 p.m., 9950 County Road 7, Fulton Twp., harassment.

4:30 p.m., 8811 County Road 9-2, Pike Twp., mental issue.

6:33 p.m., County Road D at County Road 22, German Twp., check on welfare.

7:27 p.m., County Road N at County Road 7, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.

7:47 p.m., 212 Hill Ave., Tedrow, check on welfare.

8:44 p.m., 1765 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

9:45 p.m., 11028 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:41 p.m., 333 N. Adrian St., Lyons, unruly juvenile.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

2:53 a.m., 1765 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:59 a.m., 24275 County Road G, German Twp., , accident with property damage.

9:12 a.m., 5698 County Road 9, York Twp., unwanted subject.

11:01 a.m., 1990 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

12:55 p.m., 9100 County Road 10, Pike Twp., civil matter.

1:47 p.m., 7590 County Road S, Royalton Twp., domestic trouble.

2:06 p.m., 2730 County Road 9, York Twp., larceny.

2:25 p.m., 400 N. Park St. #12, Fayette, bad checks.

4:23 p.m., 5141 Rainbow Drive, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

7:38 p.m., 20484 State Highway 2, German Twp., Pondview Veterinary Clinic, 911 hang-up.

7:52 p.m., 3633 County Road M, Fulton Twp., larceny.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

8:11 a.m., 204 E. Morenci St. Lyons, hit-skip accident.

8:45 a.m., 8110 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Turnpike Shell, hit-skip accident.

12:42 p.m., 5602 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

1:31 p.m., 9928 County Road 7-2, Pike Twp., animal call.

1:45 p.m., 1014 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

4:05 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

4:33 p.m., 6955 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

4:43 p.m., 7834 County Road 17, Clnton Twp., civil process.

9:20 p.m., County Road 23 at County Road JK, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

10:04 p.m., County Road L at County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.