Nearly 73,000 deer checked during gun season

COLUMBUS – Hunters checked 72,814 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s 2017 weeklong deer-gun hunting season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Last year, hunters checked 66,758 deer over the weeklong deer-gun season.

In Fulton County, 322 deer were harvested compared to 362 in 2016.

Two days (Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17) of deer-gun season remain. The muzzleloader season is Jan. 6-9, 2018, and archery season remains open through Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Find more information about deer hunting in the 2017-2018 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations or at wildohio.gov.

Past year’s harvest summaries and weekly updated harvest reports can be found at wildohio.gov/deerharvest.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife remains committed to properly managing Ohio’s deer populations. The goal of Ohio’s Deer Management Program is to provide a deer population that maximizes recreational opportunities, while minimizing conflicts with landowners and motorists.

Hunting Popularity

Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries. Hunting has a more than $853 million economic impact in Ohio through the sale of equipment, fuel, food, lodging and more, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s “Hunting in America: An Economic Force for Conservation” publication.