New resource available for preschool learners

Ohio’s parents and educators have a new resource to help little learners ages 3-5 prepare for school and their futures with the INFOhio Early Learning Portal. The easy-to-navigate site contains more than 50 websites and apps chosen and evaluated by educators and librarians with expertise in early learning and literacy.

“Our young children are eager to learn. It’s crucial that we nurture that desire and build a solid foundation for future learning,” said Paolo DeMaria, superintendent of public instruction. “Parents and educators can help their students be ready for school through these quality resources that make learning fun.”

The INFOhio Early Learning Portal helps preschool children Learn letters, numbers and basic knowledge; interact with other children and adults; engage in meaningful play; and develop focus and problem-solving skills.

Each resource supports Ohio’s Early Learning and Development Standards for school readiness.

Parents and educators also will find tips on appropriately integrating technology into a preschool child’s learning. Adults are encouraged to use the digital resources with children and participate when they play games, watch videos, or read and listen to e-books on a device.

“This website is a tremendous resource for parents and child care providers,” said Cynthia C. Dungey, director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. “It has a wealth of concrete suggestions for preparing children to succeed later in school. Best of all, those suggestions are both simple and fun.”

The INFOhio Early Learning Portal was made possible by a partnership with INFOhio, the Ohio Department of Education, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and the Office of Gov. John Kasich.

Nearly all resources in the portal are available for free, with a few available for a minimal fee.