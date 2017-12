Dog licenses are now available for purchase online, at the Fulton County Auditor’s Office or they can be purchased at select locations around the county. Locations include Continental Plaza in Wauseon, Delta Feed Store, Fayette Feed Mill, J&B Feed Company in Swanton and Wauseon, Lyons Main Stop, and Savvy Dog in Archbold.

One-year, three-year, and permanent dog licenses are available.

All dog owners with previous 2017 tags should receive a letter in the mail.