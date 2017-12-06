Locals earn graduate degrees at Lourdes

SYLVANIA – Lourdes University President Mary Ann Gawelek, Ed.D., will confer master’s degrees during commencement exercises on Dec. 9. Charles Easton, a Master of Organizational Leadership degree candidate, provided the commencement address.

Those receiving degrees include Kelly Austine Argentine of Swanton, Master of Organizational Leadership, Justin Michael Sauder of Wauseon, Master of Science in Nursing – Nursing Anesthesia Concentration, Kimberly A. Radtke of Wauseon, Master of Science in Nursing – Nursing Education Concentration, Christina L. Summers of Delta, Master of Science in Nursing – Nursing Education Concentration, and David A. Shanks of Swanton, Master of Science in Nursing – Nursing Education Concentration.