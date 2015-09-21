Community Guide Network to launch

An Ohio newspaper network offering advertisers a reach of nearly 600,000 consumers is being formally launched this week across hundreds of communities in 28 counties.

The new Community Guide network combines the extended-reach power of several existing publications, including the Heartland Trader, that are now unified under the Community Guide umbrella, offering the most cost-effective and customized rates and meeting every advertising need through integrated multimedia platforms.

“Our new Community Guide network is the perfect vehicle for advertisers who want to reach the largest possible audience through one effective source,” said Ralph Martin, CEO of Civitas Media. “By combining the strength and proven performance of a number of our outstanding publications, the Community Guide network offers the most powerful information and advertising opportunity available for readers and businesses.”

Nick Monico, Ohio regional director, said, “Whether the target audience is a zoned collection of regional communities or an extended 28-county reach, our Community Guide network will deliver an advertiser’s message to the doorsteps of anywhere from 5,000 or 6,000 consumers to nearly 600,000.”

The Community Guide network is comprised of high-quality products that cover the Buckeye State from the Ohio River in the south to Lake Erie in the north.

Monico said that even before the official launch, many advertisers have already enjoyed an increase in business and revenue by taking advantage of the Community Guide’s extended reach into hundreds of communities across Ohio, and classified advertisers are amazed by the quick responses they receive.

For even more market penetration, advertisers can add the power and effectiveness of Civitas Media’s paid daily and weekly newspapers and its dominant digital platforms to reach more than 1 million readers across Ohio.

“We are now part of something bigger,” said Monico, adding that advertisers can put the Community Guide network to work immediately by calling Janice May at 419-335-2010 or visiting www.ohcommunityguide.com and exploring the options for local, regional and extended-reach marketing.