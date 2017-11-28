Holiday blood drives scheduled

This holiday season, the American Red Cross is sharing three ways to give the gift of life in less time:

• RapidPass – Donors can complete their pre-donation reading and health history questions online to save about 15 minutes at their donation. In September, RapidPass became available on mobile devices, giving donors the ability to complete their RapidPass from a smartphone, tablet or computer.

• Blood Donor App – Through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, users can find local blood drives and donation centers, schedule an appointment, receive appointment reminders, and keep track of total blood donations – all from the palm of their hand.

• Online appointment scheduling – Donors can conveniently schedule an appointment and find tips for a successful blood or platelet donation at redcrossblood.org.

“We hope technologies like online appointment scheduling, the Blood Donor App and RapidPass will make it a little easier for donors to give more life for patients this holiday season,” said Christy Peters, external communications manager, Western Lake Erie Blood Services Region.

Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. To learn more about RapidPass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Upcoming Fulton County donor opportunities include: Wauseon, Nov. 30, noon-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 854 S. Shoop Ave., and Dec. 12, 6 a.m.-noon, Fulton County Health Center, 725 S. Shoop Ave.; Delta, Dec. 4, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., North Star Bluescope Steel, 6767 County Road 9; Lyons, Dec. 11, 1-6 p.m., Lyons Christian Church, 138 E. Morenci St.