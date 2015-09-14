Sheriff Run Report

Monday, Aug. 31

10:12 p.m. – 3089 State Highway 109, York Twp., accident with property damages.

10:46 p.m. – CRs 5-2 / E, Swancreek Twp., welfare check, unfounded.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

12:19 a.m. – CRs 18-1 / L, Dover Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:51 a.m. – 12091 Marzolf Lane, Gorham Twp., welfare check.

11:19 a.m. – 5521 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

2:24 p.m. – State Highway 108 / US 20A, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

2:43 p.m. – E. Elm St. / N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, disabled vehicle.

6:57 p.m. – 2455 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., criminal mischief.

7:34 p.m. – County Road 12 / US 20A, York Twp., accident with injuries.

8:05 p.m. – 13345 County Road 18-3, Chesterfield Twp., 911 hang up.

8:27 p.m. – 3500 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

2:55 a.m. – 5613 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., miscellanous assist.

6:19 a.m. – 25198 County Road T, Gorham Twp., alarm drop.

6:33 a.m. – County Road D / State Highway 109, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:16 a.m. – 8591 State Highway 108, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Dover Twp., accident with injuries.

9:24 a.m. – 3245 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

10:10 a.m. – 1390 County Road 12, York Twp., livestock on roadway.

1:16 p.m. – 5070 US 20A, Big Buffalo Pawn Shop, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

1:49 p.m. – 15770 County Road M, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

2:17 p.m. – 10773 County Road K, Pike Twp., peacekeeping.

3:49 p.m. – 400 N. Park St., Fayette, attempted burglary.

10487 County Road 4, Swanton Meadows Trailer Park, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

6:24 p.m. – 418 E. Main St., R & H Restaurant, Fayette, suspicious person.

9:23 p.m. – 105 W. Morenci St., Main Stop, Lyons, possible OMVI.

9:26 p.m. – 16701 County Road AC, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

9:29 p.m. – 7550 County Road H, Pike Twp., peacekeeping.

10:10 p.m. – 9691 County Road 12, Pike Twp., threats or harassment / telephone.

11:32 p.m. – 7499 County Road 2-2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

Thursday, Sept. 3

2:49 a.m. – 14614 County Road H, Latrobe Steel Industries, Dover Twp., alarm drop.

10:40 a.m. – 5130 Chaudhary Drive, Swancreek Twp., alarm drop.

11:37 a.m. – 113 E. Morenci St., Vikings Pizza, Lyons, bad checks / forgery.

12:23 p.m. – 5818 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., assist public.

1:56 p.m. – 5100 US 20A, Parker Tire, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

2:15 p.m. – 1765 Hunters Ridge Road, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

2:52 p.m. – 20484 State Highway 2, Pondview Veterinary Clinic, German Twp., bad checks / forgery.

5:04 p.m. – 8591 State Highway 108, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Dover Twp., accident with property damages.

6:21 p.m. – 14614 County Road H, Latrobe Steel Industries, Dover Twp., alarm drop.

6:49 p.m. – 3459 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., threats of suicide.

8:10 p.m. – 5590 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., juvenile / runaway or unruliness.

8:14 p.m. – 7140 County Road 12, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

9:08 p.m. – 2103 County Road 15, Clinton Twp., assault.

9:57 p.m. – 7755 State Highway 108, Championship Power Sports, Clinton Twp., alarm drop.

11:11 p.m. – 8591 State Highway 108, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Dover Twp., suspicious activity, unfounded.

Friday, Sept. 4

12:39 a.m. – 2117 County Road 24, German Twp., suspicious activity.

3:36 a.m. – County Road 14-2 / US 20, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious person.

6:49 a.m. – State Highway 109 / US 20, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:14 a.m. – 3400 Circle Dr., Swancreek Twp., 911 hang up.

11:10 a.m. – 24748 US 20, Gorham Twp., identity theft.

11:41 a.m. – CRs 11-2 / M, Pike Twp., road blocked / traffic jam.

12:01 p.m. – 13780 County Road 11-2, Royalton Twp., domestic trouble.

1:48 p.m. – 11508 County Road 26-1, Franklin Twp., vandalism.

3:11 p.m. – Fayette Park, Fayette, escape or jail break.

3:15 p.m. – County Road 16 / State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., accident with injuries.

3:29 p.m. – 25051 US 20A, Kinsman Propane, Incorporated, German Twp., reckless operation, gone upon arrival.

3:42 p.m. – 15735 County Road F, Clinton Twp., welfare check.

3:42 p.m. – Eber / Angola roads, Spencer Twp., Lucas County, K-9 unit.

6:23 p.m. – 15923 County Road C, Clinton Twp., assist other unit.

8:54 p.m. – County Road D / State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., accident / hit, skip.

9:13 p.m. – 200 E. Main St., Circle K, Fayette, assist other unit.

9:29 p.m. – County Road 16 / US 20, Chesterfield Twp., livestock on roadway.

Saturday, Sept. 5

12:48 a.m. – County Road 25 / State Highway 2, German Twp., suspicious person.

3:17 a.m. – County Road G / US 20A, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.

3:48 a.m. – 8591 State Highway 108, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Dover Twp., larceny.

7:08 a.m. – County Road 16 / State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., accident with injuries, transported to medical facilities.

11:18 a.m. – 9427 County Road B, York Twp., threats of suicide.

11:48 a.m. – 2148 State Highway 109, York Twp., civil matter.

2:11 p.m. – 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, assist public.

2:19 p.m. – 3402 State Highway 109, Camelot South Estates, York Twp., peacekeeping.

3:55 p.m. – 8591 State Highway 108, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Dover Twp., accident with property damages.

6:25 p.m. – 13713 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., larceny.

6:28 p.m. – County Road G / US 20A, German Twp., accident with injuries.

7:22 p.m. – 1525 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damages.

7:35 p.m. – 272 Maple St., Metamora, domestic trouble.

8:34 p.m. – 8923 County Road 18, Dover Twp., domestic violence.

11:33 p.m. – County Road 26 / State Highway 2, German Twp., welfare check.

Sunday, Sept. 6

12:11 a.m. – 26093 County Road EF, Goll Woods State Park, German Twp., suspicious vehicle.

1:06 a.m. – CRs 18 / K, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

1:19 a.m. – 8591 State Highway 108, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

1:42 a.m. – CRs 4 / M, Fulton Twp., accident with property damages.

1:51 a.m. – 8759 County Road 17, Dover Twp., welfare check.

2:15 a.m. – 9920 County Road J, Pike Twp., assist other unit.

4:57 a.m. – 8591 State Highway 108, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Dover Twp., missing person.

10:31 a.m. – 8591 State Highway 108, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Dover Twp., accident with property damages, citation issued.

10:49 a.m. – 5388 US 20A, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

12:21 p.m. – 118 N. Adrian St., Lyons, alarm drop.

12:42 p.m. – 8591 State Highway 108, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Dover Twp., juveniles.

2:41 p.m. – County Road N / State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:02 p.m. – 9691 County Road 12, Pike Twp., civil matter.

6:09 p.m. – 14400 US 20A, Tractor Supply Company, Clinton Twp., accident with injuries.

8:00 p.m. – 8591 State Highway 108, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Dover Twp., accident with property damages.

9:01 p.m. – CRs 12 / D, York Twp., reckless operation.

\9:40 p.m. – 8591 State Highway 108, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Dover Twp., stolen vehicle.

9:46 p.m. – 8591 State Highway 108, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Dover Twp., threats or harassment.

10:28 p.m. – 8591 State Highway 108, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Dover Twp., disorderly conduct.

Monday, Sept. 7

12:33 a.m. – 8591 State Highway 108, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Dover Twp., accident / hit, skip.

12:52 a.m. – 9640 County Road 7-2, Pike Twp., alarm drop.

4:12 a.m. – CRs 7 / H, Pike Twp., animal call.

9:05 a.m. – 3222 Circle Dr., Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

10:02 a.m. – 8591 State Highway 108, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Dover Twp., bad checks / forgery.

10:33 a.m. – 14544 County Road 6, Evergreen Middle School, Amboy Twp., alarm drop.

11:29 a.m. – 6732 County Road 17, Clinton Twp., neighbor trouble.

2:39 p.m. – 2573 County Road H, Swancreek Twp., motorcycle / ATV complaint.

2:56 p.m. – 8591 State Highway 108, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Dover Twp., larceny.

3:02 p.m. – CRs 26 / N, Gorham Twp., assault.

3:04 p.m. – US 20 / US 127, Gorham Twp., accident with injuries, transported to medical facilities.

4:41 p.m. – 4550 US 20A, Swancreek Twp., alarm drop.

5:27 p.m. – CRs 3 / J, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

7:32 p.m. – 5270 US 20A, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

7:41 p.m. – 100 W. Barre Road, Archbold, domestic trouble.

7:45 p.m. – 9967 US 20A, York Twp., unwanted subject.

8:04 p.m. – 8591 State Highway 108, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Dover Twp., accident with property damages.

9:33 p.m. – 8591 State Highway 108, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Dover Twp., suspicious person.

9:52 p.m. – 6149 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

10:14 p.m. – 8591 State Highway 108, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Dover Twp., assist public.

11:11 p.m. – 8591 State Highway 108, Fulton County Fairgrounds, Dover Twp., drunk.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

12:06 a.m. – 16886 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., domestic trouble.

2:15 a.m. – 4550 US 20A, K & G Auto, Swancreek Twp., alarm drop.

7:56 a.m. – 18853 County Road RS, Chesterfield Twp., alarm drop.