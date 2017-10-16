The Fulton County Crime Stopper program would like your help in solving the following crimes:

Authorities are investigating a break-in that occurred at 114 E. Main St., Metamora. On Sept. 18, suspect(s) broke into a garage and a GX390 13-hp aluminum tri-belt drive train pressure washer with 13-inch tires, serial number 16779165; a Landa HS3000 hot water generator; a Spectra LL100 laser level in a yellow plastic case; and a wire welder. Total value: $3,850.

On Oct. 1, at 8970 County Road 7-2 in Delta, suspect(s) stole a Polaris 90X 2014 Pink Outlaw 90cc ATV, serial number RF3KA09A5ET081194. Total value: $3,500.

If you have any information concerning these crimes that could lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person or persons involved, contact the Fulton County Crime Stopper hotline day or night toll-free at 1-800-255-1122.

Anyone with information about these or any other felonies will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash. The call is confidential and anonymous.

If you see a suspicious vehicle in your neighborhood, write down a description and license number. And law enforcement officials ask the public to be alert to late night break-ins and thefts, and to lock their vehicles.