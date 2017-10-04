Food truck, music festival planned in Napoleon

The Open Jam Food Truck & Music Festival will be held Saturday in Napoleon. It will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Glenwood Park, 521 Glenwood Ave.

There are currently five local bands, a DJ, free kids activities, a BBQ caterer called Switchback Catering from Swanton, Pa’s Eatz and Sweetz food truck out of Lyons scheduled at the event. Also, local cosplayers will take free photos with the attendees, and there will be 20 artists and vendors from the area.

Admission is free. The vendors are charging for their goods and the food will be charged but all activities are free.