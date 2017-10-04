Swanton plans Public Safety Day

The 2017 Village of Swanton Public Safety Day, hosted by the Swanton Fire Division, will be held on Sunday.

The free event kicks off Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme is “Every Second Counts. Plan 2 Ways Out!”

Safety information and resources about community service providers such as Swanton Fire Division, Swanton Police Division, Fulton County Sheriff, DART Team, Mercy Health Mobile Stroke Unit, and a flyover by Life Flight, will be featured. The day will also feature St. Luke’s Hospital, Ohio State Highway Patrol, ODOT, Fulton County Fireman’s Smoke Trailer, Perrysburg Township Fire Simulator Trailer, Fulton County Hospital, Sparky the Dog, and a archery trailer from Cleland’s Outdoor World.

Public Safety Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fire station located at 432 Church St.

There will be a 50/50 raffle with prizes, and food provided. The event is free but the fire division is requesting non-perishable food items which will be donated to the Swanton Local Schools Backpack Buddies program.