Fulton County Fair champions

Grand Champion Beef Feeder Calf: Exhibitor: Rhys Ruger, daughter of Steve & Julia of Fayette. Buyers: Cris Johnson Trucking and Machacek Concrete, represented by Cris Johnson; Turbine Standard, represented by Julia Ruger; and Fulton County Cattle Feeders. Addison Schang holding ribbons/trophy.

Reserve Champion Carcass Contest: Exhibitor: Rachel Short, daughter of Sam & Janna of Archbold.

Beef Skillathon Winners, from left: Rachel Short-Sr. 1st, Kayla Wyse-Sr. 2nd, Cassidy Vanderveer-Sr. 3rd, Hannah Kovar-Jr. 1st, Neveah Powers-Jr. 2nd, Kendall Wyse-Jr. 3rd.

Outstanding Market Beef Exhibitor: Hannah Kovar, daughter of Terry & Jean of Fayette. OME Sponsor: Pettisville Grain Co., represented by Neil Rupp.

Reserve Champion Dairy Beef Feeder Calf: Exhibitor: Hannah Kovar, daughter of Terry & Jean of Fayette. Buyers: Sandy Barber, Fulton County Recorder; and Sauder Manufacturing, represented by Brenda Tolles.

Reserve Champion Market Born & Raised Steer: Exhibitor: Jenna Norman, daughter of Roy & Anna of Wauseon Buyers: Sandy Barber, Fulton County Recorder; State Representative Rob McColley; State Senator Cliff Hite; and AMRI of Swanton & Napoleon. Christina Norman holding ribbon/trophy.

Grand Champion Market Born & Raised Steer: Exhibitor: Trey Keefer, son of Brian & Danni of Fayette. Buyers: Fulton County Cattle Feeders, represented by Max Aeschliman; and Shipshewana Auction & Farmstead Inn, represented by Lyle Opdycke.

Reserve Champion Beef Steer: Exhibitor: Lynnsey Crouch, daughter of Jeremy & Kimberly of Wauseon. Buyers: Farm Credit Mid-America, represented by Tyler Keckley; Fulton County Cattle Feeders; Terry Henricks Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep; and Ron Fielitz Rain & Hail Crop Insurance. Mauricea Crouch holding ribbons/trophy.

Grand Champion Beef Steer: Exhibitor: Adam Kinsman, son of Rod & Joyce of Archbold. Buyers: Merlin (Mert) Kinsman; Falor Farm Center, represented by Jared Burkholder; Farmers and Merchants State Bank, represented by Scott Miller; Fulton County Processing, represented by A.J. Genter; First Federal of Wauseon, represented by A.J. Genter, Trisha Schneider, & Tanner Frey; and Fulton County Cattle Feeders.

Reserve Champion Dairy Steer: Exhibitor: Oliviah Banister (not pictured), daughter of Troy & Jen of Wauseon, represented by Jaden Banister (back right). Buyer: Raymond Stutzman Farm, represented by Raymond Stutzman. Cailin Stellhorn holding trophies.

Grand Champion Dairy Steer: Exhibitor: Logan Rufenacht, son of Brad & Tina of Archbold. Buyers: Tri-Flo, Inc., represented by Terry Rufenacht; Pettisville Grain, represented by Neil Rupp; Redline Equipment, represented by Roger Rice; and Rupp Seed, represented by John King. Creighton Aeschliman holding trophies.

Sheep Skillathon Winners, from left: Hannah Kovar-Jr. 3rd, Jenae Kinsman-Jr. 1st, Kassidy Zientek-Jr. 2nd, Autumn Ehrsam-Sr. 2nd, Garett Krasula-Sr. 3rd, Mason Creager-Sr. 1st.

Outstanding Market Sheep Exhibitor: Exhibitor: Jenae Kinsman, daughter of Lynn & Kimberly of Archbold with Adi Kinsman, center. Buyer: Merlin (Mert) Kinsman.

Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Exhibitor: Mason Creager, son of Todd & Patti of Wauseon. Buyers: Redline Equipment, represented by Roger Rice; Falor Farm Center, represented by Jared Burkholder; Farmers & Merchants State Bank, represented by Randy Rice; Gerald Grain Center, Inc., represented by Clark Carroll; and J & B Feed Co.-Wauseon & Swanton, represented by B. Neuenschwander. Cooper Stambaugh holding trophies.

Grand Champion Market Lamb: Exhibitor: Nevaeh Powers, daughter of Ryan & Amy of Fayette. Buyers: Unlimited Logistics and Davis & Kris Powers, represented by Davis Powers; Poet Biorefining, Leipsic, represented by Mike Knueven; and Farm Credit Mid-America, represented by Mike Evans. (far right: Tate Downing).

Swine Skillathon Winners, from left: Mason Creager-Sr. 3rd, Jocelyn Schuster-Inter. 3rd, Keigan Schuster-Jr. 2nd, Emma Krukowski-Jr. 1st, Makena Thiel-Jr. 3rd, Hayley Orzechowski-Inter. 1st, Alex Pursel-Sr. 1st.

Outstanding Market Hog Exhibitor: Exhibitor: McCormick Warncke (not pictured), son of Todd & Amy of Wauseon, represented by Eli Warncke (right). Buyer: Sauder Woodworking. OME Sponsor: Gerald Grain Center, Inc., represented by Randy Heldman (center).

Reserve Champion Market Hog: Exhibitor: Marisa Seiler, right, daughter of Dan & Pam of Wauseon. Buyer: Tom & Jane Moyer, represented by Tom Moyer. Madison Strauss holding trophies.

Grand Champion Market Hog: Exhibitor: Sonny Phillips, son of Curt & Kriss of Fayette. Buyers: Krueger Construction, represented by Gary Krueger (holding banner) and CIG Financial Services. Pictured from left, rear: Kriss & Curt Phillips. Front: Sonny Phillips, Makena Thiel, Maddie Thiel, Gary Krueger, and Ava Genter.

Grand Champion Dairy Cow (Gallon of Milk) which benefits youth with dairy projects Exhibitor of the Grand Champion Dairy Cow: Trey Schroeder (far right, holding cow), son of Bill & Brenda of Wauseon. Buyer: Fulton County Dairy Association, represented by Greg Clapp (center). Also pictured is Courtney Krieger, the Fulton County Dairy Ambassador along with several of the Fulton County dairy exhibitors .

Reserve Champion Pen of 3 Chickens: Exhibitor: Brennan Bronson, son of Brian & Lisa of Delta. Buyer: Gary Bronson; and Pettisville Meats.

Grand Champion Pen of 3 Chickens: Exhibitor: Levi Myers, son of Tim & Heather of Archbold. Buyer: Yoder Family, represented by Ty Yoder.

Reserve Champion Market Dairy Goat: Exhibitor: Elizabeth Pennington, daughter of James & Courtney of Swanton. Buyer: McDonnall Harvester & Parts, Inc., represented by Heather Puehler.

Grand Champion Market Dairy Goat: Exhibitor: Jael Michelson, daughter of Daniel & Adrienne of Delta. Buyer: Beaverson Machine, represented by Ralph Beaverson.

Reserve Champion Market Boer Goat: Exhibitor: Evan Banister, son of Chad & Chris of Wauseon. Buyer: Countryside Animal Clinic, represented by Dr. Roger Spiess.

Grand Champion Market Boer Goat: Exhibitor: Wyatt Borer, son of Mindy & Adam of Archbold. Buyer: Granite Industries, represented by Mindy Borer.

Reserve Champion Market Roaster Rabbit: Exhibitor: Aengus McIlwain, son of Craig & Libby of Maumee. Buyer: Gleaner Life Insurance, represented by Sandy Witt.

Grand Champion Market Roaster Rabbit: Exhibitor: Haiden Gombash, daughter of Joe & Ann of Swanton. Buyers: Berkey Farm Center, represented by Chuck Ruetz, left, and Pettisville Grain/Delta Feed, represented by Neil Rupp.

Reserve Champion Market Fryer Rabbit: Exhibitor: Asia-Lin Gensch, daughter of Dawn Serna-Gensch of Lyons. Buyer: Meijer, Inc., represented by Heather Schuster; and Bill & Jance Serna.

Grand Champion Market Fryer Rabbit: Exhibitor: Will Smithmyer, son of Matt & Jana of Lyons. Buyer: McDonnall Harvester & Parts, Inc., represented by Eric Puehler; and Meijer, Inc.

Horse Item, which benefits over 100 youth in 4-H horse projects. Pictured with Fulton County Horse Exhibitors are Sarah Beck – 2017 Horse Queen (center, with queen sash); and Buyer: Precision Ag Services, represented by Bill Copeland.

Reserve Champion Market Turkey: Exhibitor: Claire Smith, daughter of Curt & Marcene of Metamora. Buyer: Meijer, Inc., represented by Heather Schuster.

Grand Champion Market Turkey Exhibitor: Timothy Bechstein, son of Keith Bechstein of Delta; Buyer: Wauseon Masonic Lodge 349, represented by Trent Dominique.