Rodeo in Swanton this weekend

The Mid-States Finals Rodeo is coming to the Swanton area this weekend. They will be held Friday and Saturday at WB Ranch, 1640, County Road B.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for ages 5-12, and free for children under 5.

Action will start on Friday at 8 p.m., and Saturday at both 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Mid-States Rodeo Association is based in Michigan and sanctions rodeos throughout the Midwest states including Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Members compete in the seven standard rodeo events: Saddle Bronc Riding, Bareback Bronc Riding, Bull Riding, Tie Down Roping, Team Roping, Ladies Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling as well as Ladies Breakaway Roping.