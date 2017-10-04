FCCC offers adult basic courses

The Four County Career Center Aspire program in Archbold will offer free Adult Basic Education courses this fall at locations in Wauseon and Defiance.

The free courses will include high school equivalency (HSE) test preparation, formerly known as GED, a recognized alternative to a traditional high school diploma. Materials are furnished.

Through the Aspire program, adults practice skills that will allow them to transition in life. The classes include basic academic skills in reading, math, and language to help earn the HSE, enter a skills training program or college, obtain a job, and retain a current job.

Participants must complete an orientation prior to attending class. The next orientation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 18, 5-8 p.m., at FCCC. Registration is required.

Interested people can call 419-267-2242 or email jlirot@fcanywhere.net.