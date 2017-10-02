Custom Cleaners opens downtown

The owners of Custom Cleaners recently celebrated the opening of their third location, at 121 N. Fulton St. in Wauseon, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside Chamber of Commerce members. The business offers dry cleaning and laundry services, linen rental, office and house cleaning, carpet cleaning, and alterations. Business hours are: Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; closed Wednesday; Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon; closed Sunday. Pictured from left are Gloria Gunn, F&M Bank; Shannon Shulters, Fulton County Economic Development Corporation; Josh McCann and Mike McCann, owners; Gloria Kuntz, Chamber board; Sue Dieringer, F&M Bank; and Bill Drummer, Chamber executive director.

