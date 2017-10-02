Posted on by

2017 WHS Homecoming Court


Wauseon High School has announced its 2017 Homecoming Court. Pictured, from left: Kelcy Blanchong, sophomore; Avery Giguere, senior; Chloe Lane, Homecoming Queen; Julie Waldron, junior; Haleigh Wurst, freshman. The Homecoming football game against Swanton will be held Friday at 7 p.m.


