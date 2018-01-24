COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Ashley Heller, Stryker, vs. Dale Heller, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage with children.

New Penn Financial LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Scott A. Samsen, Delta, foreclosure.

Daniel J. Peffley, Swanton, vs. Kelly K. Peffley, Swanton, dissolution of marriage without children.

Stacey A. Miller, Wauseon, vs. Ruben A. Rangel, Archbold, domestic violence.

William T. Reeves Jr., Sherwood, Ohio, vs. Horacio Barajas, Defiance, other civil.

Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Jamie L. Miller, Delta, foreclosure.

Citizens Bank, Glen Allen, Va., vs. Trisha Smith, Oklahoma City, Okla., foreclosure.

Amber Bachelder, Delta, vs. Robin Smith, Wauseon, other civil.

Western District Court

Cassandra Seesholtz, Napoleon, speed, $190.

Abbie L. Gengela, Maumee, speed, $140.

Brandon Kimbrell, Wauseon, reasonable control, $190.

Ervin Arnold, Adrian, Mich., speed, $130.

Andrew J. Carnahan, Wauseon, driving left of center, $190.

Jimmy Joe Clemens, Defiance, safety belt, $81.

Ryan M. Trevino, Archbold, stop sign, $125.

Michae D.R. Boyd, Wauseon, failure to control, $195.

Thomas M. Giguere, Wauseon, failure to yield, $195.

Rebecca F. Serres, Wauseon, speed, $125.

Hernan Flores-Hernandez, Wauseon, speed, no driver’s license, $189.

Gabriel F. Hawkins, Wauseon, possession of marijuana, $158.

Jose A. Rodriguez, Napoleon, failure to control, suspended driver’s license, $519, 30 hours community service, no violations of law for one year.

Absalon Lopez, Fayette, no driver’s license, $343, no violations of law for one year.

Ryan P. Nofziger, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $190.

Jesse L. Delagarza, Adrian, Mich., disorderly conduct, $178 plus costs.

Marriage Licenses

Clinton J. Starrs, 39, Fenton, Mich., medical sales, and Abbagale B. Frederick, 35, Adrian, Mich., dental hygienist.

Real Estate Transfers

Marilyn J. Buehrer to TJL and Renee D. Jones, State Highway 109, rear, Delta, $250,000.

Richard C. Sauber to Michael and Allison Bialuk, 417 Monroe St., Delta, $89,000.

Elizabeth A. Roberts to Karis Properties LLC, 7871 County Road 2-2, Swanton, $43,000.

Rachel L. and David R. Johnson to Tara L. and Bradley V. Thompson, 508 S. Cherry St., Fayette, $88,000.

Swanton Elks Lodge 2462 to Jeffrey R. Schultz, 118 N. Main St., Swanton, $11,000.

Rose Mary Lerma to McDonnall Greenhouse, Inc., 9128 County Road H, Delta, $75,000.

Rodney A. Rupp to Robin S. Stewart, 25300 U.S. 20A, Archbold, $174,000.

Michael B. and Katie E. Whiteman to Chandler E. and Allison R. Stevens, 203 Union St., Archbold, $102,000.

Brent A. Nofziger to Brent A. Nofziger, County Road E, Archbold, $186,483.

Adam V. and Brent A. Nofziger to Adam V. Nofziger, County Road 25, Fayette, $89,632.

Farmers and Merchants State Bank to S&P Carlson Rentals LLC, 309 Fayette St., Fayette, $8,000.