Opera house features Castle

Chase Castle, organist and collaborative musician from Cleveland, will appear at the Fayette Opera House on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 4 p.m. Chase studies music history and organ performance with Nicole Keller at Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music in Berea, Ohio. He is on faculty at Far Around Recording in Norwalk, Ohio, as a keyboard instructor, and serves as director of music at Church of the Epiphany in Euclid, Ohio. He has collaborated with such music luminaries as Garth Hudson, Tommy Ramone, and Hannibal Means. Tickets are $12/general admission; $10/seniors and students. Children under 12 are admitted free with paid adult ticket.

