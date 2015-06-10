Engagement announced

Paige Stiriz and Ryan Johnston

Scott (Freddie) Stiriz and LuAnn Stiriz are proud to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Paige Alexandria Stiriz to Ryan Douglas Johnston, son of Doug and Kellie Johnston and Melissa Johnston.

The bride-elect is a 2009 graduate of Wauseon High School and a 2014 graduate from the University of Toledo. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with double major in professional sales and marketing, plus a minor in business management. She currently is an account representative at Rolled Alloys in Temperance, Mich.

The groom-elect is a 2010 graduate of Bluffton High School, and a 2014 graduate from the University of Toledo. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences and a minor in chemistry. He is currently a third year medical student at the University of Toledo.

The couple will exchange their wedding vows on Saturday, June 20 in Toledo.