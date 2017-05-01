Evergreen FFA places 10th at Envirothon

The Evergreen FFA sent four seniors to the Area 1 Envirothon Contest that was held April 26 at Rush Creek Sportsmen’s Club in Belle Center, Ohio. Heidi Fritsch, Alexis Shipmen, Angela Valerio and Landon Niles worked as a team to answer questions in the area of Aquatics, Soils, Forestry and Wildlife.

The event also included questions in each of these areas that dealt with “Agricultural Soil and Water Conservation and Stewardship”.

There were 48 teams that competed in event and Evergreen placed 10th in overall combined scores. The team is also to be commended on the fact that they placed first in the area of soils.

“A thank you goes out to the Fulton County Soil and Water Conservation District’s continually supports our organization by offering soil judging contests and education at the county level each fall,” said advisor Susan Hanifan. “Great job team! A real challenge to underclassmen to ‘best’ them next year!