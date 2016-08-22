Swanton holds Corn Festival

The annual Swanton Corn Festival was held on Saturday with a parade, rides, entertainment, competitions, vendors, and a variety of food. Above, the Wauseon band marches in the parade. Wauseon was among several bands, including Adrian College, the marched in the parade.

Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor