Ringler to participate in state pageant

Noelle Joy Ringler, 14, has been chosen as a State Finalist in the National American Miss Ohio Pageant to be held June 23-25 at the Renaissance Columbus Downtown. The pageant is held for girls ages 13-15.

The winner of the pageant will receive a $1,000 cash award, the official crown and banner, a bouquet of roses, and air transportation to compete in the national pageant at Disneyland in California. Pageants are held for girls ages four to 18 in five age groups.

The pageant program is based on inner beauty, as well as posie and presentation, and offers an “All-American spirit of fun for family and friends.” Emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence, learning new skills, learning good attitudes about competition and setting and achieving personal goals. The pageant seeks to recognize the accomplishments of each girl while encouraging her to set goals for the future.

Ringler’s activities include singing, acting, dancing, piano, theater, and American Heritage Girls/community service. She also enjoys sewing, writing, reading and designing.

Her sponsors include John Weber, Niki Kamm, Lisa Stricklen, Karen Topel, Gary Topel, Wayne Butz, Gene and Marti Bullis, Mary Hudson, Susan Ringler, and James Kamm.