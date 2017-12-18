Spreading Christmas joy

Area law enforcement and fire departments brought Christmas cheer to 42 Fulton County children on Saturday. At Christmas for Kids in Fulton County, children were able to shop for themselves at Walmart in Wauseon thanks to numerous generous donations. The day started with breakfast at the Wauseon Fire Department and then the kids were taken on a lights and siren trip to Walmart.

Area law enforcement and fire departments brought Christmas cheer to 42 Fulton County children on Saturday. At Christmas for Kids in Fulton County, children were able to shop for themselves at Walmart in Wauseon thanks to numerous generous donations. The day started with breakfast at the Wauseon Fire Department and then the kids were taken on a lights and siren trip to Walmart.

http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/12/web1_2017121695103132-120171217175222903.jpg Area law enforcement and fire departments brought Christmas cheer to 42 Fulton County children on Saturday. At Christmas for Kids in Fulton County, children were able to shop for themselves at Walmart in Wauseon thanks to numerous generous donations. The day started with breakfast at the Wauseon Fire Department and then the kids were taken on a lights and siren trip to Walmart. Janice May | Fulton County Expositor