Posted on by

Spreading Christmas joy

,

Area law enforcement and fire departments brought Christmas cheer to 42 Fulton County children on Saturday. At Christmas for Kids in Fulton County, children were able to shop for themselves at Walmart in Wauseon thanks to numerous generous donations. The day started with breakfast at the Wauseon Fire Department and then the kids were taken on a lights and siren trip to Walmart.


Janice May | Fulton County Expositor

Area law enforcement and fire departments brought Christmas cheer to 42 Fulton County children on Saturday. At Christmas for Kids in Fulton County, children were able to shop for themselves at Walmart in Wauseon thanks to numerous generous donations. The day started with breakfast at the Wauseon Fire Department and then the kids were taken on a lights and siren trip to Walmart.

Area law enforcement and fire departments brought Christmas cheer to 42 Fulton County children on Saturday. At Christmas for Kids in Fulton County, children were able to shop for themselves at Walmart in Wauseon thanks to numerous generous donations. The day started with breakfast at the Wauseon Fire Department and then the kids were taken on a lights and siren trip to Walmart.
http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/12/web1_2017121695103132-120171217175222903.jpgArea law enforcement and fire departments brought Christmas cheer to 42 Fulton County children on Saturday. At Christmas for Kids in Fulton County, children were able to shop for themselves at Walmart in Wauseon thanks to numerous generous donations. The day started with breakfast at the Wauseon Fire Department and then the kids were taken on a lights and siren trip to Walmart. Janice May | Fulton County Expositor

http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/12/web1_2017121695102523-120171217175230710.jpgJanice May | Fulton County Expositor

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:26 am
Updated: 12:08 pm. |    

Wauseon fire truck saga ends with homecoming

Wauseon fire truck saga ends with homecoming
11:54 am |    

Wauseon schools to refinance bond issue

Wauseon schools to refinance bond issue
9:31 am
Updated: 11:50 am. |    

Abi Borojevich’ bucket upsets Swanton

Abi Borojevich’ bucket upsets Swanton